20,323 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $129,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $23.16 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

