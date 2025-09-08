17,323 Shares in Vicor Corporation $VICR Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 265.0% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vicor by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Vicor Trading Down 0.2%

VICR opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $141.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $366,219.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,671. The trade was a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.