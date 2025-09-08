13,226 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 1,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 359.3% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 961,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 751,943 shares during the period. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,420,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.0% during the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,479,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 583,000 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 2.7%

Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.78 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,995.10. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Sue Ferguson purchased 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,102.24. This trade represents a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

