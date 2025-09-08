10,694 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other news, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $144,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,007.31. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn David Flores sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $278,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,570.50. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,954 shares of company stock worth $796,308. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

