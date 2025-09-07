WD-40 Company $WDFC Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 568,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 248,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 28,448.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 113,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. WD-40 Company has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.94.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.