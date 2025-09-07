Vident Advisory LLC Sells 478 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $369.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.12. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $377.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

