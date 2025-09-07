Vident Advisory LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of HRMY opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

