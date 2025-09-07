Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,007 shares of company stock worth $841,630. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Zacks Research lowered ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. ESAB Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.15 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.