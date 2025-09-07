Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 16,396 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 101.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UWM by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

UWM Trading Up 7.2%

UWM stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. UWM Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $758.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $2,236,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,298,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,026,334.28. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,801,152 shares of company stock worth $59,045,314. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

