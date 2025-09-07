United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

