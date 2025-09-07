Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sunrun worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,764,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 410,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,407.60. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $283,026.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 422,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,798.75. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $910,283. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Up 10.7%

RUN opened at $18.18 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

