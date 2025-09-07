State of Wyoming Has $119,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

State of Wyoming decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,143 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 308,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

