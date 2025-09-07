State of Wyoming Boosts Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 518.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $73,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,670.36. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 229,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $5,147,534.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,033,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,030,303.84. This represents a 1.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,396,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,692,440 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

