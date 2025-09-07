State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 711 Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.92.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 219 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,324.49. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $182.05 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average of $164.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 129.83%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

