State of Wyoming Acquires New Position in Rumble Inc. $RUM

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rumble by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 638,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RUM opened at $7.11 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rumble had a negative net margin of 289.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.99%. The business had revenue of $25.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

