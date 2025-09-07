Sonos, Inc. $SONO Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 24.0% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,248,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after buying an additional 351,057 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,187,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,738,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.17. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Sonos

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 675,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $7,593,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,505,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,183,398.75. This trade represents a 4.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.