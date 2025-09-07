Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $356.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.09 and a 200-day moving average of $237.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

