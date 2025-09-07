Quarry LP Sells 558 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Quarry LP lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $156,019,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 39,199.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 527.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Stock Down 0.1%

Primerica stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.29.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

