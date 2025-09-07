NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

