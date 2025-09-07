NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is AMF Tjanstepension AB’s 2nd Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 82,131 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $861,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the sale, the director owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

