Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 9,640 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 233.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $590,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 612,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,321.28. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOSE

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.