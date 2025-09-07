MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.08 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

