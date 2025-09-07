Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Leerink Partners from $14.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of MD opened at $17.06 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 474,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,931,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 430,029 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 476,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 414,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 75,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

