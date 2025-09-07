JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Broadcom Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $356.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.09 and a 200 day moving average of $237.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

