Insmed, Inc. $INSM Stake Increased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 93.5% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 331,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,170 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $7,771,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $3,492,498.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,848.78. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,581,793. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Trading Up 1.8%

Insmed stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.97. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $146.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

