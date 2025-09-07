Ieq Capital LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28,293.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

