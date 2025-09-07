Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,411 shares during the last quarter. Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd now owns 152,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,122 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 215,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 78,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on American Noble Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rothschild Redb raised American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

American Noble Gas Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.38 on Friday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

American Noble Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.