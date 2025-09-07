Ieq Capital LLC Sells 245 Shares of Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Employers by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.54 on Friday. Employers Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

