Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,046,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,345,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 278,352 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 162,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDSN. B. Riley upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

