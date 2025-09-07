Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

