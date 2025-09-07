Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $356.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.