Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,145.52. This trade represents a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

