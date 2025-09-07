Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 878 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 255,273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 371,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 178,386 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 147,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $17.06 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

