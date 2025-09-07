Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 744 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

