Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFIN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 84.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 88,233.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 144.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.85 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $211,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,774.48. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,500.44. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

