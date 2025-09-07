Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 212 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 21,108.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.