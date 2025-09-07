Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 978.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.23 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -280.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

