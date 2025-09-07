Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Uniti Group worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.