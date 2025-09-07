Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,676,000 after acquiring an additional 501,722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 1,386.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $73,462.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,670.36. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $504,262.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

