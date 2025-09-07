Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $669,000 Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 5,179.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

