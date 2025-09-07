Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $642,000 Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma sold 21,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,920,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,555.75. This trade represents a 47.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 180,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,878.41. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,830 shares of company stock worth $36,382,434 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANIP opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

