Corebridge Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 3.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $34.52 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,090,513.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,211.97. This trade represents a 39.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

