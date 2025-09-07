Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of MillerKnoll worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 26.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 839,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,648 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,329,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -133.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MLKN shares. Zacks Research raised MillerKnoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

