Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 94.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 279,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 26.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $511,887.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.6%

ARI opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 98.25, a quick ratio of 98.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -714.29%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

