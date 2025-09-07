Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trupanion by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 144,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trupanion by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trupanion by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Trupanion news, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,413,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,907.56. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,335 over the last 90 days. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

