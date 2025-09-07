Comerica Bank Decreases Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

Comerica Bank cut its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 839,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,648 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,329,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN opened at $21.44 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLKN. Benchmark upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLKN

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.