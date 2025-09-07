CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGON. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 3,957.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 1,051.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 131.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 41.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,903,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,729,281.80. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. CG Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.87.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

