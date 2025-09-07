Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 1,394.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 544,248 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,402,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 468,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blue Bird by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 312,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $767,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,009.32. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,983.54. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,849. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.3%

BLBD stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.