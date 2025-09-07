Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 9.4%

AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $356.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.