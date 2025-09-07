Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462,799 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pure Storage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pure Storage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Pure Storage by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 111,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pure Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $79.12 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 138,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $5,725,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,000. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,360 shares of company stock valued at $33,317,922. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

